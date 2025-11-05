Transguard Group partners with myTVS to boost UAE automotive, aviation

Business solutions provider Transguard Group on Wednesday announced signing a strategic pact with digital automotive platform myTVS for transforming the automotive, aviation and supply chain sectors in the UAE.

The collaboration is designed to introduce innovative solutions, drive industry-wide efficiencies, and competitiveness across these key sectors, the company said.

"By providing complete end-to-end solutions, the collaboration between Transguard and myTVS will target logistics, fleet, enterprise and individual consumers across all industries in the UAE," said Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer, Transguard Group.

Leveraging on myTVS' experience and technology, the focus will be on introducing innovation in key operational areas in the UAE, including inventory management, parts and service, diagnostics, network connectivity and uptime management solutions, the company stated.