Home / Companies / News / Britannia appoints ex-Birla Opus chief Rakshit Hargave as new CEO

Britannia appoints ex-Birla Opus chief Rakshit Hargave as new CEO

The management change comes as consumer goods makers in India are navigating period of tax rate cuts and shifting demand trends, adding pressure to protect margins and sustain growth

Britannia Industries
Hargave will take the helm at Britannia from December 15, the 'Good Day' biscuit-maker said. Grasim Industries had announced his resignation from its paints unit, Birla Opus, earlier in the day.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's Britannia Industries on Wednesday named former Birla Opus chief Rakshit Hargave as its new CEO, succeeding Rajneet Kohli, who stepped down in March. 
The management change comes as consumer goods makers in India are navigating period of tax rate cuts and shifting demand trends, adding pressure to protect margins and sustain growth. 
Britannia's shares had risen about 25 per cent under Kohli, who took the reins in late September 2022. 
Hargave will take the helm at Britannia from December 15, the 'Good Day' biscuit-maker said. Grasim Industries had announced his resignation from its paints unit, Birla Opus, earlier in the day. 
Under him, Birla Opus gave market leader Asian Paints one of its biggest challenges in decades, cornering a significant market share in about a year of its launch in February 2024. 
Hargave was at Grasim for a total of four years, and has previously also worked at other Indian consumer giants such as Hindustan Unilever and Domino's Pizza franchisee Jubilant Foodworks.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India to restart Delhi-Tel Aviv direct flights from January 2026

Transguard Group partners with myTVS to boost UAE automotive, aviation

Premium

Chalet Hotels sees 'rapid growth' once new room occupancies stabilise

Grasim Q2 profit up 76% on strong building materials, chemicals performance

Shriram General Insurance eyes four-fold growth in GWP to ₹10k cr by 2030

Topics :Company NewsBritanniaCEO

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story