Home / Companies / News / Chalet Hotels sees 'rapid growth' once new room occupancies stabilise

Chalet Hotels sees 'rapid growth' once new room occupancies stabilise

Business travel, MICE, and wedding season expected to drive Chalet Hotels' occupancy and RevPAR growth in H2 FY26

Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels
premium
Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chalet Hotels, a hotel asset management company, which expanded its portfolio by 166 rooms in the first half of financial year 2026 (H1 FY26), expects a “rapid growth” in its hospitality segment’s margins after the occupancies of its new rooms stabilises in the coming quarters.
 
“Given that H1 is typically the weaker half of the hospitality business, we expect margins to grow pretty rapidly once occupancies for these new rooms stabilise,” said Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer of Chalet Hotels, in an interview with Business Standard. “Overall, on the hospitality side, I am extremely positive on growth for the next three to four years.”
 
Margins expected to rebound as occupancy stabilises
 
The optimism follows a 139-basis-point decline in the hospitality segment’s EBITDA margin in the July–September quarter, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, according to the company’s investor presentation.
 
In H1 FY26, the company added 129 rooms at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield and 37 rooms at The Dukes Retreat in Khandala, which was rebranded as ATHIVA Resort and Spa from October 16. The increase in inventory temporarily impacted occupancies, which are expected to stabilise in H2 FY26, the company noted.
 
Sethi added that not only occupancy but room rates are also expected to improve in the second half of the fiscal.
 
Strong quarterly performance and improving profitability
 
On Tuesday, Chalet Hotels reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 154.84 crore attributable to the owners of the company for the July–September quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 138.49 crore in the same period last year, driven by higher revenue.
 
Overall EBITDA rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 200 crore in the quarter. K Raheja Corporation–backed Chalet Hotels’ overall EBITDA margins expanded 1.4 percentage points to 43.4 per cent in Q2 FY26, according to its earnings report.
 
The hospitality division generated revenue of Rs 380.2 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2 FY26. The company currently operates 11 hotels with a total of 3,359 keys and has around 1,200 rooms in its development pipeline.
 
Business travel, weddings, and MICE to lift occupancy
 
Post the festive season, Chalet Hotels expects occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) to be driven by a rebound in business travel, weddings, and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).
 
“With demand still outpacing supply in the hospitality industry, growing at around 8–10 per cent depending on the city, we are looking at more opportunities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and possibly more expansion in Delhi. We believe Hyderabad and Pune are two very strong markets due to their office space development,” Sethi said.
 
So far, Mumbai contributes 54 per cent of the company’s hospitality segment revenue for the quarter ended September 30, the presentation showed.
 
Dividend announced to expand shareholder base
 
The company also declared its first interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share (face value Rs 10 each) on Tuesday.
 
“We are a growing company, so most capital is used for expansion, and we don’t want to raise too much debt. At the same time, we believe it’s the right time to start rewarding shareholders with some dividend as it helps us expand our shareholder base,” Sethi added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Grasim Q2 profit up 76% on strong building materials, chemicals performance

Shriram General Insurance eyes four-fold growth in GWP to ₹10k cr by 2030

Alto tops Maruti Suzuki charts as highest-selling car at 4.7 mn units

M&M to sell entire 3.45% stake in RBL Bank via ₹682-cr block deal

Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation

Topics :Chalet HotelsHospitality industryhotel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story