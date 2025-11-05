Chalet Hotels sees 'rapid growth' once new room occupancies stabilise

Chalet Hotels, a hotel asset management company, which expanded its portfolio by 166 rooms in the first half of financial year 2026 (H1 FY26), expects a “rapid growth” in its hospitality segment’s margins after the occupancies of its new rooms stabilises in the coming quarters.

“Given that H1 is typically the weaker half of the hospitality business, we expect margins to grow pretty rapidly once occupancies for these new rooms stabilise,” said Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer of Chalet Hotels, in an interview with Business Standard. “Overall, on the hospitality side, I am extremely positive on growth for the next three to four years.”

Margins expected to rebound as occupancy stabilises The optimism follows a 139-basis-point decline in the hospitality segment’s EBITDA margin in the July–September quarter, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, according to the company’s investor presentation. In H1 FY26, the company added 129 rooms at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield and 37 rooms at The Dukes Retreat in Khandala, which was rebranded as ATHIVA Resort and Spa from October 16. The increase in inventory temporarily impacted occupancies, which are expected to stabilise in H2 FY26, the company noted. Sethi added that not only occupancy but room rates are also expected to improve in the second half of the fiscal.

Strong quarterly performance and improving profitability On Tuesday, Chalet Hotels reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 154.84 crore attributable to the owners of the company for the July–September quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 138.49 crore in the same period last year, driven by higher revenue. Overall EBITDA rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 200 crore in the quarter. K Raheja Corporation–backed Chalet Hotels’ overall EBITDA margins expanded 1.4 percentage points to 43.4 per cent in Q2 FY26, according to its earnings report. The hospitality division generated revenue of Rs 380.2 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2 FY26. The company currently operates 11 hotels with a total of 3,359 keys and has around 1,200 rooms in its development pipeline.

Business travel, weddings, and MICE to lift occupancy Post the festive season, Chalet Hotels expects occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) to be driven by a rebound in business travel, weddings, and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE). “With demand still outpacing supply in the hospitality industry, growing at around 8–10 per cent depending on the city, we are looking at more opportunities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and possibly more expansion in Delhi. We believe Hyderabad and Pune are two very strong markets due to their office space development,” Sethi said. So far, Mumbai contributes 54 per cent of the company’s hospitality segment revenue for the quarter ended September 30, the presentation showed.