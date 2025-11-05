Home / Companies / News / Air India to restart Delhi-Tel Aviv direct flights from January 2026

Air India to restart Delhi-Tel Aviv direct flights from January 2026

This is expected to provide a stimulus for tourism and economic exchange between the two nations, the Israel Ministry of Tourism said in a statement

air india plane
"The return of Air India's direct flights is a genuine game-changer and a huge win for us. This direct link is our biggest priority to fuel tourism from India, making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to experience the rich culture, history a
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Israel Ministry of Tourism on Wednesday said there will be an enhancement in connectivity with the resumption of Air India's direct flight service between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, which is set to relaunch on January 1, 2026.

This is expected to provide a stimulus for tourism and economic exchange between the two nations, the Israel Ministry of Tourism said in a statement.

The restored route will see five weekly flights operating from Sunday to Thursday, utilising the advanced Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The flight from Tel Aviv will depart at 11:40 am and arrive in Delhi at 8:50 pm, while the flight from Delhi will depart at 7:00 am and arrive in Tel Aviv at 9:55 am, facilitating easy onward connections.

Adding to this positive momentum, Arkia Airlines, an Israeli carrier, has also expressed a strong interest in reopening its direct route to India.

Arkia's recent high-level meeting with the Indian Ambassador further underscores the enormous potential and desire to strengthen air connectivity, allowing greater exploration of destinations like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa.

Arkia is currently evaluating the use of its long-range Airbus A321neo LR jets for these routes.

"The return of Air India's direct flights is a genuine game-changer and a huge win for us. This direct link is our biggest priority to fuel tourism from India, making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to experience the rich culture, history and vibrant landscapes of Israel. The added interest from Arkia only confirms the market's dynamism.

"We are ready to welcome Indian tourists with open arms and showcase why Israel is a must-visit destination," Galit Hoffman, Consul for Tourism Affairs, Israel Ministry of Tourism, India, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Transguard Group partners with myTVS to boost UAE automotive, aviation

Premium

Chalet Hotels sees 'rapid growth' once new room occupancies stabilise

Grasim Q2 profit up 76% on strong building materials, chemicals performance

Shriram General Insurance eyes four-fold growth in GWP to ₹10k cr by 2030

Alto tops Maruti Suzuki charts as highest-selling car at 4.7 mn units

Topics :Company NewsAir IndiaDelhiisraelflights

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story