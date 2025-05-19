Myntra goes global with Singapore launch, targets Indian diaspora

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Monday announced its foray into Singapore as part of its growth strategy.

The move, targeted at around 650,000 Indian diaspora in the Lion City, is part of Myntra's broader growth strategy, aiming to tap into new customer segments and build stronger international brand affinity over the coming years, Myntra said in a statement.

Myntra has already observed notable organic interest, with around 30,000 users from Singapore visiting its existing platform, Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha said.

"We have launched Myntra Global in Singapore, focused on presenting Indian fashion to the world. Made in India brands, which cater to the Indian diaspora, especially around Indian needs, are what we are bringing to the customers.

"We have a huge Indian diaspora in a country like Singapore -- almost 650,000 Indians live in Singapore. As we were going through our data...we realised that almost 30,000 of these users are actually visiting us every month. We then decided to launch Myntra Global in Singapore," Sinha noted.

The Myntra Global website will showcase around 35,000 styles from over 100 Indian brands, spanning categories such as apparel, footwear, home, and accessories. Brands like Aurelia, Global Desi, The Label Life, House of Pataudi, Anouk, Bombay Dyeing, Rare Rabbit, and Nasher Miles have been featured.

Orders placed on Myntra Global will be shipped from India and delivered within an average of 4-7 days, supported by third-party cross-border logistics services.

Founded in 2007 and now part of the Flipkart Group, owned by Walmart, Myntra has over 70 million monthly active users and a catalogue of more than 3.9 million styles from over 9,700 brands.