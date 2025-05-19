Ratan Tata's aide Mohini Dutta accepts ₹588 crore inheritance in will case

Mohini Mohan Dutta, a close associate of Ratan Tata and a former director with the Taj group of hotels, has agreed to the terms of the late industrialist’s will, Times of India reported. Dutta had been bequeathed one-third of Tata’s residual estate — estimated to be worth around ₹588 crore.

Mohini Dutta consents to will, allowing probate petition to move forward

With Mohini Dutta ’s consent now on record, the executors of Tata’s will can move forward with securing probate from the Bombay High Court. Dutta, 77, was the only one among approximately two dozen beneficiaries to raise concerns regarding the valuation of his share.

The remaining two-thirds of Ratan Tata’s residual estate — excluding immovable properties and shareholdings — has been left to his half-sisters, Shireen Jejeebhoy, 72, and Deanna Jejeebhoy, 70. Both women are also serving as executors of the will.

No-contest clause prevented legal challenge by Mohini Dutta

ALSO READ: Ratan Tata will: Charity gets most share, Shantanu Naidu's loan waived off Although Dutta had expressed disagreement with the executors over the valuation of his inheritance, he was unable to formally challenge the will. A no-contest clause barred any beneficiary from disputing its terms under threat of forfeiting their entitlement, the report said.

The executors had filed a petition to probate the will on March 27. The Bombay High Court later instructed them to publish a public notice inviting objections from any non-consenting legal heirs. On April 9, they also submitted originating summons — a legal mechanism used to address matters concerning the will and its beneficiaries.

Dispute focused on access to estate items

Dutta is the only beneficiary outside the Tata family to have received such a significant share. He had sought to inspect several valuable items left to him, including a Ganesh idol, but was denied access to Tata’s Halekai residence in Colaba. The executors currently maintain custody of all of Tata’s personal effects, the report said.

Once the court grants probate, Dutta will not face any estate tax, as inheritances are not taxable in India.

A six-decade bond between Ratan Tata and Mohini Dutta

Dutta shared a long-standing personal and professional relationship with Ratan Tata that spanned more than 60 years. He recalled meeting Tata at the Dealers Hostel in Jamshedpur when he was 13 and Tata was 25. Later, Dutta moved to Mumbai and lived at Tata’s Bakhtawar residence in Colaba. “He really built me up,” Dutta has said of Tata’s influence in his life.

Dutta began his professional journey at the Taj travel desk before launching Stallion Travel Services in 1986 with support from Tata Industries. In 2006, Stallion merged with a Taj Hotels subsidiary, and Dutta was appointed director in the newly formed entity, Inditravel. He became one of the highest-paid executives within the Taj group. In 2015, the travel business was transferred to Tata Capital, which eventually sold it to Thomas Cook India in 2017. Dutta continued to serve on the board until 2019, when the business was integrated into Thomas Cook.

What is a no-contest clause?

A no-contest clause, also known as an in terrorem clause, is a provision commonly included in a will or trust to deter beneficiaries from challenging the document in court. The clause typically states that if a beneficiary contests the validity of the will and loses, they risk forfeiting their inheritance.

The main goal is to discourage frivolous or disruptive legal challenges by making the risk of losing one’s share outweigh the potential benefit of a successful contest. If a challenge is brought and the court rules against the beneficiary, the clause is triggered, and the individual may forfeit their inheritance as outlined in the will.