Reliance Power to build Bhutan's largest solar project in ₹2,000 cr JV

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power has partnered with Bhutan’s Druk Holding and Investments (DHI) to develop the country’s largest solar power project in a ₹2,000 crore joint venture. The 500 megawatt (MW) project will be developed under a 50:50 partnership through a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model.

The project is expected to be the largest private sector foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bhutan’s solar sector to date.

Reliance Power signed a commercial term sheet for a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital Private Limited, a DHI-owned entity.

Landmark investment in clean energy

"The landmark solar investment in Bhutan underscores Reliance Group’s strategic focus on expanding its renewable energy portfolio, while reinforcing its long-term commitment to strengthening India-Bhutan economic cooperation. Reliance Power’s total clean energy pipeline stands at 2.5 gigawatts peak (GWp) in the solar segment, making it India’s largest player in the integrated solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) segment," the company said in a statement.

Boost to India-Bhutan energy ties

The project follows a broader strategic partnership established in October 2024 between Reliance Enterprises—a joint venture between Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure—and Bhutan’s DHI.

The agreement included plans for the joint development of the 500 MW solar plant, as well as the execution and operation of the 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I hydroelectric project.