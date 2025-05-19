Myntra launches Myntra Global in Singapore, targets Indian diaspora

Online fashion retailer Myntra has forayed into the international market with the launch of Myntra Global, marking its first direct-to-consumer expansion outside India. The Walmart-owned company is entering Singapore in a move targeted at the 650,000-strong Indian diaspora. It will offer handpicked, trendy Indian fashion styles, while also providing a seamless and hassle-free shopping experience to its customers in the country.

As part of Myntra’s broader growth strategy, Myntra Global is poised to enable the organisation to tap into new customer segments and build stronger international brand affinity over the next few years. With a strong legacy of 18 years catering to fashion aspirations, Myntra has already been witnessing notable organic traffic to the tune of 30,000 users from Singapore to its existing platform.

The company aims to understand consumer preferences, selection dynamics and brand traction before considering broader expansion. Initial goals include reaching 12–15 per cent of the Indian consumer base in Singapore.

“We're tapping into opportunities around festivals, weddings and occasions with our brand portfolio, spanning Indian fashion and home décor,” said Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer of Myntra. “For now, our focus is on learning, getting product–market fit right and then expanding.”

Myntra is bringing about 35,000 styles from 100 brands across categories such as apparel, footwear, home and accessories to Singapore. Selections from brands including Aurelia, Global Desi, AND, Libas, Rustorange, Mochi, W, The Label Life, Chumbak, Anouk, Bombay Dyeing, Rare Rabbit and Nasher Miles have been made available to begin with. Myntra said this move will propel the growth of Indian fashion brands and help them scale beyond India, in line with the government's vision to take made-in-India products to the global stage.

“With our expertise in serving customers at scale and the exceptional offerings from some of the most loved brands, we are confident that Myntra Global will delight Indians living abroad and keep them connected to their roots, in style,” said Sinha. “We will also continue to build and scale the platform to cater to Singapore seamlessly, propelling the growth of our brand partners.”

Photo: Nandita Sinha, Myntra CEO In 2020, Myntra partnered with UAE-based conglomerate Emaar Group’s e-commerce platforms Noon and Namshi to tap the Middle East market. It had launched Myntra Fashion Brands, offering curated selections of its private labels on both platforms, with a focus on casual and leisure wear.

Sinha explained that when Myntra had launched around five to seven years ago with some partners in the Middle East, the foray was really about taking a few brands and leveraging existing platforms. In contrast, the current expansion to Indian audiences in a country like Singapore is focused on taking a vast extension of Indian brands—starting with a 35,000-style selection, which will go up to 100,000. She emphasised that this approach leverages a seamless cross-border transaction or shipment, rather than selling brands through another platform.

“This model allows Myntra to significantly expand its brand portfolio, utilise and leverage the selection available in India, and offer the same to diaspora consumers,” said Sinha. “This is more expansive and efficient, and is focused on building consumers rather than traction on a new platform.”

Myntra, a leading player in India’s online fashion space, draws more than 70 million monthly active users and features a catalogue of over 3.9 million styles across 9,700 domestic and international brands.

The firm recently turned profitable. It reported a profit of ₹30.9 crore in FY24, marking a significant turnaround from a loss of ₹782.4 crore in FY23. The company’s recovery was fuelled by higher revenue and tighter cost controls, especially in advertising and material expenses. Myntra’s revenue from operations grew by 14.71 per cent to ₹5,121.8 crore in FY24 from ₹4,465 crore in FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, Sinha clarified that Myntra Global is not linked to the company’s profitability milestone. She said the firm is doing this because it sees a genuine, untapped opportunity for made-in-India fashion to reach overseas Indians.