NARCL places Rs 631-cr anchor bid for BGR Energy stressed debt auction

State-owned National Asset Reconstruction Ltd (NARCL) is looking to acquire stressed debt of over Rs 3,500 crore of BGR Energy Systems from a consortium of lenders through a Swiss challenge auction and has placed an anchor bid for the same, said a source aware of the development.

NARCL has placed an anchor bid of Rs 630.67 crore on a 15:85 cash:security receipt basis, wherein it will pay 15 per cent of the total consideration upfront and the balance 85 per cent through issuance of security receipts. The anchor bid translates into a recovery of 18 per cent for the lenders.

A consortium of lenders, including State Bank of India, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda, have a fund-based outstanding of Rs 2,920.49 crore and non-fund-based outstanding of Rs 591.84 crore as on 31 July 2025, aggregating to Rs 3,512.33 crore towards the company. State Bank of India has the highest exposure to the company’s debt, amounting to Rs 1,698.94 crore, which accounts for over 64 per cent of the total amount owed to lenders. It is followed by Canara Bank with Rs 526 crore, IDBI Bank with Rs 271 crore, Punjab National Bank with Rs 270 crore, Indian Bank with Rs 243.59 crore, and Bank of India with Rs 208 crore. The remaining exposure lies with Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have a combined exposure of Rs 165 crore to the company; however, this portion is not part of the debt being sold. An email sent to NARCL seeking comments did not receive a response by the time of publication. According to the bid document, the anchor bidder expects an additional net recovery of Rs 350 crore for the lenders over the offer price. Any amount recovered over and above the estimated upside will be shared between the anchor bidder and other security receipt holders. Separately, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, appointed as process advisor by the lenders, has invited counter bids for the stressed debt of BGR Energy Systems for the Swiss challenge auction to be conducted on 3 September. Interested entities were asked to file an expression of interest by 10 August, following which they will be allowed to conduct due diligence till 2 September.

During the Swiss challenge auction, interested entities must bid 5.55 per cent over NARCL’s anchor bid of Rs 630.67 crore. If there are any counterbids exceeding NARCL’s base bid, the highest bidder will be declared on 6 September. Following this, NARCL will be given the right of first refusal to match the highest counterbid, either on an all-cash basis or on a cash-cum-security receipt basis. If NARCL matches or exceeds the counterbid, it will be declared the successful bidder. Otherwise, the highest counterbidder will be declared the successful bidder. If there are no counterbids or no participation in the auction, NARCL’s anchor bid will automatically be declared the successful bid for the assets.

BGR Energy Systems, headquartered in Chennai, is an Indian engineering and construction company established in 1985 as a joint venture between Germany’s GEA Energietechnik GmbH and Indian entrepreneur B G Raghupathy. Initially manufacturing condenser tube cleaning systems, debris filters, and rubber cleaning balls for thermal and nuclear power plants, the firm was renamed BGR Energy Systems in 2007 after Raghupathy and his family took full control in 1993. NARCL has acquired 26 stressed accounts with an exposure of Rs 1.56 trillion in the last three financial years from FY23 to FY25. The company, set up to clean up legacy stressed assets with an exposure of Rs 500 crore and above in the Indian banking system, offers adaptable acquisition structures comprising an optimal mix of cash and security receipts to selling banks and financial institutions across sectors.