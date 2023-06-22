India’s National Investment & Infrastructure Fund is in talks to raise at least 20 billion rupees ($244 million) for an infrastructure investment trust, according to people familiar with the matter.

The vehicle would include some assets from Athaang Infrastructure, which operates toll roads, according to one of the people, who declined to be identified because the information is private. The investment will be a private placement and the fund raising should take place by September, another person said.

A World Bank report last year estimated the country needs to spend $840 billion over the next 15 years on urban infrastructure.

Infrastructure investment trusts, known as InvIT for short, are like mutual funds and allow a pooling of assets for financing projects and can help make up the shortfall in investment.