Home / Companies / News / Google hit with $15 mn penalty in US trial over two audio patents

Google hit with $15 mn penalty in US trial over two audio patents

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said on Wednesday that the company was disappointed with the verdict and plans to appeal

Reuters
Google hit with $15 mn penalty in US trial over two audio patents

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Blake Brittain

(Reuters) - Alphabet's Google must pay patent holding company Personal Audio LLC $15.1 million for infringing two patents related to audio software, a Delaware federal jury said in a verdict made public on Wednesday.

Personal Audio had argued that Google's music app Google Play Music featured playlist downloading, navigation and editing features that violated its patent rights.

The jury also said that Google infringed the patents willfully, which could lead to a judge increasing the award by up to three times the verdict amount.

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said on Wednesday that the company was disappointed with the verdict and plans to appeal. He said the verdict concerns a "discontinued product" and would not affect customers.

A spokesperson for Personal Audio's law firm Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth said on Wednesday that the firm was pleased with the verdict.

Beaumont, Texas-based Personal Audio had requested $33.1 million in damages, according to a May court filing. It first sued Google in 2015 over the patents in a lawsuit that was later moved from Texas to Delaware.

The Delaware verdict came less than a month after a San Francisco jury ordered Google to pay Sonos $32.5 million for patent infringement amid a sprawling intellectual property dispute between the companies over smart-speaker technology.

The case is Personal Audio LLC v. Google LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:17-cv-01751.

For Personal Audio: Steve Hanle, Doug Hahn and Salil Bali of Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth

For Google: Melissa Baily, Jeff Nardinelli, David Perlson, Antonio Sistos and Patrick Stafford of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Read more:

US jury says Google owes Sonos $32.5 million in smart-speaker patent case

 

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

Also Read

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Algo rhythm: India's global patent share now higher than UK, shows data

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

NCLAT declines stay on CCI's Rs 936 cr Google penalty, asks firm to pay 10%

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries IPO subscribed 55% on Day 2

Ola commences construction of its 100GWh gigafactory at Tamil Nadu facility

HAL, Argentinian aerospace firm FAdeA to explore collaboration in MRO space

SMFG India Credit plans to double AUM to over Rs 70,000 cr in 3 years

Parry Enterprises, Memsift to set up membrane manufacturing facility

Topics :GoogleUSpenaltyPatent

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story