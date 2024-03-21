Home / Companies / News / Naveen Jindal takes charge as president of the Indian Steel Association

Naveen Jindal takes charge as president of the Indian Steel Association

Naveen Jindal has been unanimously elected as the president of ISA by the apex committee, the governing body of Indian Steel Association

Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel and Power
BS Reporter Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Naveen Jindal, chairman, Jindal Steel and Power, on Thursday took charge as president of Indian Steel Association (ISA), the apex body for steel producers.

In a statement, the association said Naveen Jindal has been unanimously elected as the president of ISA by the apex committee, the governing body of ISA. He succeeds Dilip Oommen, CEO of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.

Jindal said that for India to realise its development goals, steel along with its upstream and downstream manufacturing value chains have to grow in tandem. He also said that decarbonisation was a huge challenge which is a key initiative for saving the planet.

“The steel Industry has taken the onus and is committed to decarbonise and reduce its carbon footprints to meet its target in-line with commitments of the Prime Minister of India to the world,” Jindal added. 





Topics :Naveen JindalIndian Steel AssociationSteel Industry

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

