Naveen Jindal takes charge as president of the Indian Steel Association

Naveen Jindal, chairman, Jindal Steel and Power, on Thursday took charge as president of Indian Steel Association (ISA), the apex body for steel producers.

In a statement, the association said Naveen Jindal has been unanimously elected as the president of ISA by the apex committee, the governing body of ISA. He succeeds Dilip Oommen, CEO of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.

Jindal said that for India to realise its development goals, steel along with its upstream and downstream manufacturing value chains have to grow in tandem. He also said that decarbonisation was a huge challenge which is a key initiative for saving the planet.