Tata Cummins starts new facility for hydrogen-based engines in Jamshedpur

Tata Cummins Private Limited (TCPL) has inaugurated a factory in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand which will produce hydrogen-based internal combustion engines for medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

Spread in about seven acres, the factory was opened within a year of signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jharkhand government. Apart from the engines, the factory will also manufacture low to zero-emission technology products.

TCPL is a joint venture of Tata Motors Limited and Cummins Inc. USA.

TCPL Green Energy Solutions (TCPL GES), a subsidiary of TCPL, was formed in March 2023 specifically to design and develop low and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions. These solutions aim to address climate change and improve air quality by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking at the inauguration, Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors’ established legacy of nation-building, innovations, and industry firsts gains further momentum with the opening of this new-age manufacturing facility.

“The hydrogen-based powertrain aggregates and systems produced here will shape the future of mobility in India, making it smarter and greener. We remain committed to partner our customers to build a better tomorrow by enabling them to progressively adopt emission free and commercially viable solutions for cargo and people mobility.”

Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins Group in India said, “Our commitment to manufacturing advanced low to zero-emissions technology products that advance decarbonisation isn’t just a promise. It’s a responsibility we embrace and is backed by concrete action. Powered by our global expertise, strategic partnership, and technological capabilities, we are making steady progress on our Destination Zero strategy.”