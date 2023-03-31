Home / Companies / News / Navratna defence PSU BEL receives export orders worth $52 million in March

Navratna defence PSU BEL receives export orders worth $52 million in March

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received export orders worth $52 million during this month, the company said on Friday

Bengaluru
Navratna defence PSU BEL receives export orders worth $52 million in March

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received export orders worth USD 52 million during this month, the company said on Friday.

This includes communication equipment, electronics assembly, micro modules and mechanical parts for various customers from France, Israel, and the USA, among others, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

"This is reflective of the growing business interest and confidence among international customers on BEL and other Indian industries, which comes with the encouragement of the Indian Government and its policies aimed at an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," BEL said.

Topics :PSUBEL

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

Also Read

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?

Lankan defence minister meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on sidelines of DefExpo

Fifa World Cup Day 8 Highlights: Germany draw with Spain, Morocco shock BEL

NCLAT's 'effects analysis' order on Google may hinder other big tech probes

NCLT orders initiating insolvency proceedings against Mantri Developers

Private lender Bandhan Bank adds 50 new branches to its existing network

IPO-bound OYO refiles DRHP with Sebi, reduces IPO size to $400-600 mn

Office space operator Tablespace takes on lease 100,000 sq ft area in Pune

Next Story