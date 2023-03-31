Home / Companies / News / Private lender Bandhan Bank adds 50 new branches to its existing network

Private lender Bandhan Bank adds 50 new branches to its existing network

It said that the spread of the new branches is a testament to the bank's commitment to expand its reach across the country and serve the needs of all segments of customers

Kolkata
Private lender Bandhan Bank adds 50 new branches to its existing network

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Friday said it has added 50 more branches to its existing network of around 1350 others across the country.

The majority of the new branches opened are in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the Kolkata-based bank said in a statement.

It said that the spread of the new branches is a testament to the bank's commitment to expand its reach across the country and serve the needs of all segments of customers.

The bank is also well on its journey of diversification of asset book and geographical presence. It also plans to introduce new products and increase the width of services in the next financial year, the statement added.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO of the bank, said, "Our country needs a deeper penetration of banking outlets to ensure that everyone has access to banking. Bandhan Bank is committed to being a bank for all and we are invested in increasing our presence to serve all kinds of customers".

Topics :Bandhan BankIndiaBanks

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Also Read

Bandhan Bank plans to hike exposure of secured loans to 70% by 2025

Bandhan Bank loans, deposits rise over 20% to Rs 99,374 cr in Q2FY23

Bandhan Bank Q3 profit slumps 66% to Rs 291 crore on higher provisions

Podcast: What is network slicing?

Bandhan Bank to raise exposure of secured loans to 70% by 2025

IPO-bound OYO refiles DRHP with Sebi, reduces IPO size to $400-600 mn

Office space operator Tablespace takes on lease 100,000 sq ft area in Pune

Government receives dividend tranches from PSUs, NPCIL, UCIL, HAL

Shriram General Insurance bets big on EVs, join hands with several OEMS

Coal India surpasses annual output target for first time in 17 years

Next Story