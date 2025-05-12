Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock nears 3-year high; up 95% from 52-wk low

Share price of Nazara Technologies today

Shares of Nazara Technologies (Nazara) , a leading diversified gaming and sports media platform, hit an over two-year high of ₹ 1,149.85, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of digital entertainment company surpassed its previous high of ₹ 1,124.15 touched on September 19, 2024. It was quoting at its highest level since June 2022.

In the past one month, Nazara has outperformed the market by surging 19 per cent, as compared to 6.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . In the past six months, the stock has zoomed 30 per cent, as against 4 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

Catch Stock Market LIVE Updates The market price of Nazara has nearly doubled or zoomed 95 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹ 590.85 touched on May 27, 2024. The stock had hit a record high of ₹ 1,677.20 on October 11, 2021. It touched all-time low of ₹ 481.95 on March 20, 2023.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela hold stake in Nazara

Investors Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela held more than 1 per cent stake in Nazara. According to March 2025 quarter shareholding pattern, Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 7.06 per cent holding, while, Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela have 1.25 per cent stake in Nazara Technologies.

Strong Q3 results

For the October-December quarter (Q3FY25), Nazara reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹ 52.4 crore, reflecting 39 per cent year-on-year growth. The company posted a revenue of ₹ 534.7 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹ 13.7 crore for the same period.

Nazara’s core Gaming segment revenues grew by 53 per cent, fuelled by strategic acquisitions including Fusebox Games as well as strong performance by existing games such as Animal Jam.

The recent licensing agreements and upcoming integrations of popular entertainment IPs are further set to enhance user growth and engagement going forward. Kiddopia’s collaboration with Mattel’s Barbie and Moonbug’s Little Angel will strengthen engagement among young audiences, while partnerships with well-known franchises including Big Brother and Bigg Boss will enable the gaming vertical to scale, the management said.

Nazara also announced the acquisition of popular gaming IPs CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars and King of Thieves. These games will be operated and published by Nazara Technologies, thereby ensuring revenue and profit from these will accrue directly to the listed entity. We intend to further scale this model in coming quarters.

Open Offer

In January 2025, Axana Estates and Plutus Wealth Management along with Junomoneta Finsol have made an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent stake in Nazara Technologies, a gaming company. The open offer price was ₹ 990 per share.

The open offer was triggered after Nazara on Monday said the company received board approval to raise ₹ 495 crore from Plutus Wealth Management's founder and managing partner Arpit Khandelwal and Mithun Sacheti, co-founder of CaratLane. The two will acquire 5.4 per cent stake in the company through Axana Estates via a preferential issue of shares. Axana Estates’ designated partners include Khandelwal and Sacheti.

With the transaction, the promoter holding of the company will change, with Sacheti and Plutus Wealth Management becoming the main promoters.

About Nazara Technologies

Nazara is India’s only listed gaming and Esports company, with majority ownership of several leading gaming and esports brands with presence in India, the US, and other global markets. In esports, Nazara has India’s leading esports platform NODWIN Gaming and Sportskeeda/Pro Football Network in the sports media space.

Nazara’s offerings in the interactive gaming segment include gamified early learning ecosystems like Kiddopia and Animal Jam, a leading IP based gaming studio ‘Fusebox’, India’s most popular cricket simulation franchise, World Cricket Championship (WCC), and a wide portfolio of casual games distributed through telco partnerships in many emerging markets.

Additionally, Nazara controls Datawrkz, a digital ad tech company supporting its portfolio companies and external clients with demand-side user acquisition and supply-side ad monetization services.