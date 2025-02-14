Stocks to Watch, Feb 14, 2025: TaMo, Nazara Tech, Hindalco, Paytm, NTPC

Stocks to Watch on February 14, 2025: The Indian equities are poised for a gap-up start today. That said, the GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:30 AM, were trading 88 points higher at 23,195.

READ: STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES In the previous session, Sensex settled at 76,138.97, down 32.11 points or 0.04 per cent, and Nifty50 ended down 13.85 points or 0.06 per cent at 23,031.40.

Here are some stocks that could be buzzing in trade on February 14, 2025:

Results on Feb 14: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Easy Trip Planners, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Samvardhana Motherson International, RateGain Travel Technologies, Swan Energy, Zen Technologies and others will announce their quarterly results.

Nazara Technologies: The company reported a 53.6 per cent decline to Rs 13.68 crore in consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter of FY25 as compared to Rs 29.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Godfrey Phillips: The company registered a 49 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 315.85 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 212.35 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Afcons Infrastructure: The civil construction company posted a 35.7 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 149 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 110 crore a year ago.

Religare Enterprises: Praveen Kumar Tripathi was appointed as chairperson of the company till June-end as Rashmi Saluja ceased to be a director on the board effective Thursday.

Reliance Industries: RIL and The Walt Disney Company, RIL and The Walt Disney Company, JioStar, will launch JioHotstar , the combined streaming platform from Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

Adani Green Energy: After the Sri Lankan government tried to renegoitiate terms with the company on two proposed wind power projects, Adani Green backed off and decided not to further engage.

Paytm: Paytm Money, arm of One97 Communications, settled alleged lapses in complying with the market regulator’s technical glitch framework by paying Rs 45.5 lakh.

PNB: A special court in Mumbai allowed the auction of 13 properties of Gitanjali Gems Limited, a firm of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case.

ITC Hotels: British American Tobacco (BAT) is seeking to divest its stake in ITC Hotels “at the right moment”, as per reports.

NTPC: The company is in talks with foreign firms including those from Russia and the US for construction of small nuclear reactors, as per reports.

Tata Motors: The company is aiming to more than double its charging stations to 400,000 over the next two years.