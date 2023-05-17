Home / Companies / News / Nazara Technologies joins All India Gaming Federation as principal member

Nazara Technologies joins All India Gaming Federation as principal member

AIGF represent over 150 members including online gaming companies and game developers across all formats and genres

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Gaming and e-sports platform Nazara Technologies on Wednesday announced joining the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) as a principal member. Nitish Mittersain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company will join the Executive Committee of AIGF. Nazara will lead the All-India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF) which is affiliated with AIGF.
Nazara Tech is India's only listed gaming company.

"As a principal member, Nazara Technologies will actively contribute to AIGF's initiatives aimed at creating a conducive ecosystem for gaming in India," the company said in a release.
"Through my role on the executive committee shaping AIGF's vision and agenda, Nazara will actively contribute to shaping policy frameworks, promoting responsible gaming, especially in the real money gaming (RMG) segment, and championing the needs of Indian game developers and the Indian gaming community. Responsible gaming is of utmost importance for sustainable growth within our industry," said Mittersain.

Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF added, "We will also rely on Nazara's experience to strengthen the All-India Game Developers' Forum, which in a short span of time, has become the largest body of game developers in India. Nazara will lead AIGDF, which aims to work towards increasing the gaming IP generated from India leveraging progressive policy and regulatory framework for game development."
AIGF represents over 150 members including online gaming companies and game developers across all formats and genres. Its membership includes multiple unicorns and the largest number of Indian MSME gaming start-ups, with a combined user base exceeding 300 million users.

First Published: May 17 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

