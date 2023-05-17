Nazara Technologies joins All India Gaming Federation as principal member

Gaming and e-sports platform Nazara Technologies on Wednesday announced joining the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) as a principal member. Nitish Mittersain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company will join the Executive Committee of AIGF. Nazara will lead the All-India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF) which is affiliated with AIGF.

"Through my role on the executive committee shaping AIGF's vision and agenda, Nazara will actively contribute to shaping policy frameworks, promoting responsible gaming, especially in the real money gaming (RMG) segment, and championing the needs of Indian game developers and the Indian gaming community. Responsible gaming is of utmost importance for sustainable growth within our industry," said Mittersain.

"As a principal member, Nazara Technologies will actively contribute to AIGF's initiatives aimed at creating a conducive ecosystem for gaming in India," the company said in a release.