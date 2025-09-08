Nazara to publish Bodycam on Fortnite, its first launch on platform

Indian gaming company Nazara Technologies is set to publish the personal computer (PC) gaming title Bodycam in the Fortnite ecosystem, introducing tactical gameplay to a wider audience.

The company said this marks the first-ever adaptation of Bodycam into the Fortnite ecosystem as an island.

Nazara is bringing the game to Fortnite using the Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN), with high-fidelity visuals, improved performance and sandbox possibilities.

“Developed in collaboration with leading UEFN creator Virstate and supported by Reissad Studio—the original creators of Bodycam—the island in Fortnite blends high-stakes tactical action with community-driven modes, optimised for Fortnite’s global player base across console, PC and mobile,” Nazara said in a statement.

Fortnite is an online video game and gaming platform developed by American video game company Epic Games. ALSO READ: China unveils plan to accelerate AI integration with energy sector The Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) allows users to design, develop and publish content into its ecosystem. Bodycam is expected to be optimised for UEFN using Unreal Engine 5.3. This will enable improved lighting, sound and multiplayer balancing tailored for Fortnite. It will feature two multiplayer modes—Gun Game and Team Deathmatch—with creator-submitted maps to follow, Nazara said. “This is a landmark moment not just for Bodycam, but for the future of creator-led gaming and also a first launch for Nazara in Fortnite. Thanks to UEFN, Fortnite is rapidly becoming the go-to hub where creators, brands and gamers converge,” said Nitish Mittersain, chief executive officer of Nazara Technologies, the only publicly listed gaming company in India.