Monday, September 08, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China unveils plan to accelerate AI integration with energy sector

China unveils plan to accelerate AI integration with energy sector

The plan was announced even as the new data shows the numbers of AI firms in the country surged to 5000 from 1400 in the past five years

artificial intelligence machine learning

China has set up over 40,000 smart factories, 11 national pilot zones for AI innovation and application, as well as 17 national demonstration zones for intelligent connected vehicle testing, the data reveals.

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Monday unveiled a new plan to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with the energy sector to achieve breakthroughs in key technologies such as data, computing power and algorithms.

The plan was announced even as the new data shows the numbers of AI firms in the country surged to 5000 from 1400 in the past five years.

Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, released the new data at the World Smart Industry Expo in Chongqing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. 

The date reveals the rapid growth of the AI sector in China which also enabled the country to make rapid strides in e-vehicles.

 

The plan emphasizes breakthroughs in key technologies such as data, computing power and algorithms, outlining measures to optimize data-sharing mechanisms, establish a deeply integrated mechanism for coordinating computing power and electricity, and drive deeper integration of AI and software in the energy sector  The plan, jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration, sets targets for 2027 to basically establish an innovation system for AI-energy integration and achieve notable breakthroughs in AI-enabled technologies in the energy sector. 

Also Read

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

India's oil demand growth set to outpace China in 2025: Trafigura

Beijing's reluctant embrace of stablecoins

China may ease crypto curbs as stablecoins challenge dollar dominance

China Taiwan

Taiwan's Pacific influence dwindles as China gains ground in island nations

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 27 Chinese aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels near its territory

Volkswagen

Volkswagen unveils compact electric SUV ahead of Munich auto show

China has set up over 40,000 smart factories, 11 national pilot zones for AI innovation and application, as well as 17 national demonstration zones for intelligent connected vehicle testing, the data reveals.

Also China has launched a 60-billion-yuan (about USD 8.4 billion) national AI industry investment fund to set up rules on AI ethics, China-BRICS centre for AI development and cooperation, and over 240 standards for core AI technologies.

By 2030, China aims for its AI applications in the energy sector to reach a world-leading level overall, with a more advanced mechanism for coordinating computing power and electricity supply, the plan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

us tech sector, it industry

Explained: What is US HIRE Act and what it means for Indian tech sector

US China, US China flag

Why are top US scientists choosing to move their research careers to China?

nepal, kathmandu, protests, social media ban

Nepal social media ban: 14 killed as police fire on Gen-Z protests

protest, nepal, social media ban

GenZs lead protest in Nepal against govt's ban on all social media apps

People inspect a bus with bullet holes in the windshield at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place at the outskirts of Jerusalem, September 8, 2025 | REUTERS

Four killed, 15 injured after shooting attack on bus in north Jerusalem

Topics : Artificial intelligence China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon