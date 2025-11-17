Home / Companies / News / NBCC bags ₹498 crore contract to build integrated township in Jharkhand

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has secured a ₹498.30-crore order from Damodar Valley Corporation

NBCC
Recently, NBCC Ltd has reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 156.68 crore for the September quarter on higher income.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:18 PM IST
State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a nearly Rs 500 crore contract from Damodar Valley Corporation to construct a township in Jharkhand.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has secured a Rs 498.30-crore order from Damodar Valley Corporation.

The order pertains to the construction of an integrated township at Chandrapura Thermal Power Station, Chandrapura, Jharkhand.

Recently, NBCC Ltd has reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 156.68 crore for the September quarter on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 125.13 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 3,017.15 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal year from Rs 2,512.95 crore in the year-ago period.

NBCC is into engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsNBCCJharkhand

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

