NBCC bags ₹498 crore contract to build integrated township in Jharkhand

State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a nearly Rs 500 crore contract from Damodar Valley Corporation to construct a township in Jharkhand.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has secured a Rs 498.30-crore order from Damodar Valley Corporation.
The order pertains to the construction of an integrated township at Chandrapura Thermal Power Station, Chandrapura, Jharkhand.
Recently, NBCC Ltd has reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 156.68 crore for the September quarter on higher income.
Its net profit stood at Rs 125.13 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income rose to Rs 3,017.15 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal year from Rs 2,512.95 crore in the year-ago period.
NBCC is into engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app