Home / Companies / News / NCLAT dismisses insolvency plea against Voltas, upholds NCLT order

NCLAT dismisses insolvency plea against Voltas, upholds NCLT order

A two-member NCLAT bench has upheld the earlier orders of the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)

gavel
NCLAT order came over a petition filed by Air Wave Technocrafts | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Appellate tribunal NCLAT has rejected a plea against Voltas, which sought to initiate insolvency proceedings against the Tata Group firm by one of its operational creditors.

A two-member NCLAT bench has upheld the earlier orders of the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had on May 27, 2025 rejected the petition on the grounds of a pre-existing dispute.

NCLAT upheld the findings of NCLT, saying it "has committed no mistake" in finding that the email chain between appellant Air Wave Technocrafts and Voltas "reflects ongoing disputes" regarding work certification, amounts, and supporting documentation.

"We see no reason to take a different view in the matter from that of the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) in rejecting the Section 9 application on valid grounds of pre-existing disputes. In result, we find no merit in the Appeal. We find no reasons to interfere with the impugned order. The Appeal is dismissed," said NCLAT.

NCLAT order came over a petition filed by Air Wave Technocrafts, which was engaged by Voltas for providing services to their clients for operation and maintenance ofC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) systems located at various work sites. A running account was maintained with Voltas for this purpose.

Elucidating on the payment mechanism, the Operational Creditor raised invoices for the payment for services rendered, supported by necessary documents like ESI/PF challans and Wages Register etc. to Voltas, which, after necessary verification, would forward these invoices/documents to their clients.

Once the clients released payments to Voltas, after making TDS deduction, the Tata group firm would in turn, release payments to the appellant after holding back some amount as retention money.

In the petition, it was submitted that Voltas later failed to discharge its payment obligations. Subsequent correspondence with Voltas regarding the outstanding invoices only yielded a response that the outstanding dues have been put up for commercial verification.

The operational creditor claimed a total debt of Rs 1.20 crore and sent a demand notice on February 17, 2024. However, Voltas did not make further payments and instead disputed the outstanding liability, including raising the issue of limitation.

Following that, Air Wave Technocrafts filed a Section 9 application for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against Voltas before NCLT on August 29, 2024, which was dismissed on May 27, 2025. This was subsequently challenged before the NCLAT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra looks to bolster play in core SUV, electric vehicle segments

PNGRB expert panel calls for sweeping reform to unlock free gas market

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) gets two tax notices totalling ₹266.3 crore

Mahindra to build 1,000 high-power EV chargers as it expands electric push

Over 90% of Air India A320 fleet reset, operations continue smoothly

Topics :VoltasNCLATNCLT resolution

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story