Home / Companies / News / Mahindra looks to bolster play in core SUV, electric vehicle segments

Mahindra looks to bolster play in core SUV, electric vehicle segments

The Mumbai-based auto major has no immediate plans to introduce CNG and other alternate fuel technologies in its product range

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M
The company aims for the electric range to account for around 25 per cent of its overall volumes by 2028.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to stick to its strategy of offering premium and differentiated vehicles, comprising internal combustion engine-powered SUVs and electric vehicles, in order to further strengthen its presence in the domestic passenger vehicle segment, according to a top company executive.

The Mumbai-based auto major has no immediate plans to introduce CNG and other alternate fuel technologies in its product range as it wants to stick to its core brand identity and cater to a customer base which seeks differentiated products.

"Our focus has been ICE and electric, and we are fairly growing in these areas. In our personal vehicle portfolio, the customers want to have differentiated products; they do not want to be in the mass market," Mahindra & Mahindra President - Automotive Business R Velusamy told PTI in an interaction.

He noted that the company remains firmly focussed on the SUV segments with plans to drive in multiple models over the next four years.

The automaker, however, has no immediate plans to cater to the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment, he added.

Velusamy noted that the automaker is focussing on maintaining its competitive edge in the domestic passenger vehicle segment through various initiatives like operational efficiency and technological advancements.

He noted that the SUV segment is still growing and the company plans to drive in more models between now and 2029.

In the electric vehicle segment, the company plans to sell around 7,000 electric vehicle units by the end of this fiscal year.

The company aims for the electric range to account for around 25 per cent of its overall volumes by 2028.

Mahindra has already sold over 30,000 EVs (BE 6 and XEV 9) over the last seven months, raking in a revenue of around Rs 8,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNGRB expert panel calls for sweeping reform to unlock free gas market

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) gets two tax notices totalling ₹266.3 crore

Over 90% of Air India A320 fleet reset, operations continue smoothly

Premium

RPG Life Sciences eyes GLP-1 entry, US market via plant acquisitions

SDAL, CSIR-NAL partner for development of 150 kg class loitering munition

Topics :Mahindra GroupMahindra & MahindraMahindra

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story