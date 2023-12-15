Home / Companies / News / NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

IDBI Bank and Axis Finance had challenged the August 10, 2023, order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which approved the Zee-Sony merger

IDBI Bank and Axis Finance had moved NCLAT against the merger
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on December 15 said it will not grant a stay on the merger of Culver Max Entertainment, formerly Sony Pictures Networks India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). According to a report by Moneycontrol, the case will now be heard on January 8.

IDBI Bank and Axis Finance had challenged the August 10, 2023, order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which approved the merger, paving the way for the creation of the country's largest media entity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


While approving the merger, the NCLT, in its order, dismissed some applications moved by financial institutions opposing the move, including those of IDBI Trusteeship, IDBI Bank, Axis Finance, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co, and Imax Corp.

IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited (ITSL) had also filed an appeal at the NCLAT against Essel Group chairperson Subhash Chandra. IDBI Trusteeship told the NCLT that it is the debenture trustee of 425 debentures issued by Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL) in favour of certain schemes managed by Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd.

It said that Chandra had executed a personal guarantee on June 25, 2019, in favour of IDBI Trusteeship (for the benefit of Franklin Templeton), guaranteeing the repayment obligations towards the debentures.

In May, NCLAT set aside the NCLT order directing the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE to review their no-objection certificate given for the Zee-Sony merger. The matter was sent back to NCLT.

As of 12:30 pm on Friday, Zee Entertainment's shares were trading 2 per cent in the green at Rs 284.1 apiece. 

Also Read

Sony-Zee merger may be finalised by November despite appeals from banks

NCLT's nod to ZEE-Sony India merger will trigger stock re-rating: Analysts

MFSL up 12%; hits 52-wk high on Axis Bank buying balance stake in Max Life

Axis Finance approaches NCLAT against NCLT approval of Zee-Sony merger

Axis Finance moves NCLAT against NCLT order approving Zee-Sony merger

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

LTIMindtree expands presence in LATAM, opens delivery centre in New Mexico

Motorola working to double its exports with focus on North American market

MSC arm acquires 49% in Adani Ennore Container Terminal for Rs 247 cr

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy raises Rs 1,500 crore through QIP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SonyNCLATZee EntertainmentCompaniesIDBI BankBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story