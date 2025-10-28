NCLAT rejects plea to stop Aakash EGM amid Byju's insolvency case

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in Chennai on Tuesday refused to stop the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), scheduled for October 29, and dismissed a request from GLAS Trust Company LLC, which represents troubled edtech firm Byju’s US-based lenders.

The EGM is intended to clear a rights issue that, if approved, would reduce Byju’s holding in Aakash from 25.75 per cent to about 5 per cent. Byju’s parent company, Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (TLPL), is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings and cannot subscribe to the new shares.

Observing that the value of Byju's stake in Aakash cannot be preserved if the subsidiary is commercially “killed”, a division bench of Justice N Seshasayee and Technical Member Jatindranath Swain said, “...the spirit of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is best served when the companies in which a corporate debtor has shares are allowed to prosper, irrespective of who has the controlling power.”

The bench added that insolvency proceedings against Byju's cannot be used to stifle a solvent subsidiary's commercial freedom. “While it is true that IBC aims to maximise the asset value of the corporate debtor, it has not sanctioned the idea that every company in which the corporate debtor has a shareholding should sacrifice its own interest to stay, grow, and sustain itself commercially for the benefit of the corporate debtor.” Aakash’s EGM dispute and lenders’ arguments The appellate tribunal heard detailed submissions from GLAS Trust, Aakash, and the Resolution Professional (RP) appointed to manage TLPL. Representing GLAS Trust, Senior Advocate C Aryama Sundaram said Aakash’s stake formed a crucial part of TLPL’s assets and was protected by provisions in Aakash’s Articles of Association that gave TLPL veto rights and required its nominee’s presence for valid board decisions. Sundaram alleged that Aakash’s board, during a meeting on October 21, 2024, attended by Byju Raveendran without the RP’s sanction, removed these protective clauses and later amended the Articles in violation of a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directive from November 19, 2024, which had restrained the company from doing so.

He further contended that Aakash’s move to raise its authorised share capital from Rs 57 crore to Rs 297 crore, without notifying the RP, was a deliberate attempt to dilute TLPL’s ownership. Sundaram also questioned the company’s justification for the rights issue, citing the absence of audited financial statements for FY24. Aakash defends independence and rights issue Appearing for Aakash, Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium argued that the company operates as a distinct legal entity, independent of Byju’s insolvency proceedings. He said the rights issue was driven by the need to secure working capital for a business serving over 3.5 lakh students and employing around 10,000 people.

Subramanium maintained that the proposed issuance complies fully with the Companies Act and offers equal participation rights to all shareholders. He added that the November 2024 NCLT restraint order was no longer operative following the withdrawal of related oppression and mismanagement petitions in February 2025. He also accused GLAS Trust and Byju’s lenders of “forum shopping” by filing overlapping cases. During the hearing, the bench remarked that “the matter appears to be an octopus with several tentacles.” It noted that while Aakash’s funding requirements could not be ignored, the interests of Byju’s lenders and the corporate debtor also warranted protection.