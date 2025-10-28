Home / Companies / News / Sattva, Innovalus launch GCCBase to power India's next wave of GCC growth

Sattva, Innovalus launch GCCBase to power India's next wave of GCC growth

Bengaluru-based Sattva Group and Innovalus unveil GCCBase, a unified platform to simplify and accelerate the setup and scaling of Global Capability Centres across India

global capability centres, GCC
GCCBase will initially focus on high-growth sectors such as technology, banking and financial services, healthcare, and engineering
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group, in partnership with Innovalus, has launched GCCBase — a strategic platform aimed at helping multinational companies establish and scale Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across India.
 
GCCBase will initially focus on high-growth sectors such as technology, banking and financial services, healthcare, and engineering, which together account for nearly 70 per cent of India’s GCC footprint. The platform supports enterprises through every stage of their journey, from entity setup to operational maturity, ensuring governance, consistency, and long-term value creation. It aims to simplify how global firms establish and scale their operations in India, the company said.
 
India’s GCC landscape and potential
 
“India has moved from being the world’s back office to becoming its innovation engine,” said Shivam Agarwal, Vice-President, Strategic Growth, Sattva Group. “Companies are tired of the complexity, the opacity, the endless coordination across dozens of vendors. GCCBase changes that equation. We have built an end-to-end platform that takes you from day zero to full operational maturity with transparency, speed, and governance.
 
“For us at Sattva, this is about more than real estate. It’s about building the infrastructure — both physical and institutional — that powers India’s next chapter as a global innovation leader. We are making it radically simpler to do business here, and that’s what will unlock the next wave of growth,” he added.
 
India is home to over 1,600 GCCs, employing more than two million professionals and generating over $46 billion in annual economic value. Industry projections indicate this number could exceed 2,500 by 2030, unlocking a $110 billion opportunity and creating one million additional high-skill jobs.
 
According to NASSCOM, more than 60 per cent of the world’s top 2,000 corporations already operate or plan to establish GCCs in India, drawn by its deep talent pool, robust digital infrastructure, and policy stability.
 
Simplifying GCC setup and operations
 
Sattva noted that despite the strong momentum, setting up a GCC remains unnecessarily complex, involving multiple stakeholders across real estate, compliance, talent acquisition, and operations. Companies want to focus on innovation, not bureaucracy.
 
GCCBase addresses this by streamlining the setup process through a single, accountable platform that ensures speed, transparency, and compliance.
 
India’s first ‘Space-to-Scale’ GCC model
 
Sattva also said the launch of GCCBase marks the debut of India’s first “Space-to-Scale” platform — a unified model that brings together Grade-A real estate, pod-based GCC delivery, and a data-driven governance layer, all packaged within a single contract, SLA, and dashboard.
 
This integrated structure eliminates the operational friction that global enterprises often face when establishing their India operations.
 
Sattva’s growing commercial footprint
 
On the commercial front, Sattva’s portfolio spans 78 million square feet of premium developments, with an additional 71-plus million square feet under construction across major cities. The Group recently listed an office REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), co-sponsored with its long-term partner Blackstone. KRT encompasses about 46 million square feet of Grade-A office assets across six cities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infibeam Avenues gets IFSCA's in-principle nod for payment services at GIFT

$300 mn dividend from Russian assets stuck in banks: Oil India chairman

Mercedes-Benz India, Zoho tie up for decentralised dealer management system

HPCL issues rare fuel import tenders after refinery disruption in Mumbai

Signature Global raises ₹875 cr from IFC to fund new housing projects

Topics :NasscomStartupsTechnology

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story