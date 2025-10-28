Sattva, Innovalus launch GCCBase to power India's next wave of GCC growth

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group, in partnership with Innovalus, has launched GCCBase — a strategic platform aimed at helping multinational companies establish and scale Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across India.

GCCBase will initially focus on high-growth sectors such as technology, banking and financial services, healthcare, and engineering, which together account for nearly 70 per cent of India’s GCC footprint. The platform supports enterprises through every stage of their journey, from entity setup to operational maturity, ensuring governance, consistency, and long-term value creation. It aims to simplify how global firms establish and scale their operations in India, the company said.

India’s GCC landscape and potential “India has moved from being the world’s back office to becoming its innovation engine,” said Shivam Agarwal, Vice-President, Strategic Growth, Sattva Group. “Companies are tired of the complexity, the opacity, the endless coordination across dozens of vendors. GCCBase changes that equation. We have built an end-to-end platform that takes you from day zero to full operational maturity with transparency, speed, and governance. “For us at Sattva, this is about more than real estate. It’s about building the infrastructure — both physical and institutional — that powers India’s next chapter as a global innovation leader. We are making it radically simpler to do business here, and that’s what will unlock the next wave of growth,” he added.

India is home to over 1,600 GCCs, employing more than two million professionals and generating over $46 billion in annual economic value. Industry projections indicate this number could exceed 2,500 by 2030, unlocking a $110 billion opportunity and creating one million additional high-skill jobs. According to NASSCOM, more than 60 per cent of the world’s top 2,000 corporations already operate or plan to establish GCCs in India, drawn by its deep talent pool, robust digital infrastructure, and policy stability. Simplifying GCC setup and operations Sattva noted that despite the strong momentum, setting up a GCC remains unnecessarily complex, involving multiple stakeholders across real estate, compliance, talent acquisition, and operations. Companies want to focus on innovation, not bureaucracy.