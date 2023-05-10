NCLT admits Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency, appoints IRP



It has also granted Go First protection under a moratorium from recovery by lessors and creditors. The banks will not be able to recover their dues during the insolvency process. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency and initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). It appointed Abhilash Lal as the insolvency resolution professional and asked him to keep the company as a going concern.



NCLT has also asked Go First to not retrench any employee. The suspended board of directors has been asked to cooperate with the IRP.



The unprecedented move could complicate repossession efforts by lessors, which have in recent days filed requests with India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for the return of about 40 Go First planes over missed rental payments. This is the first time an Indian airline has voluntarily sought bankruptcy protection to renegotiate its contracts and debts.