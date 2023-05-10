Home / Companies / News / HPL Electric and Power gets pan-India smart meter orders worth Rs 204 cr

The implementation of government schemes has significantly helped the industry, and we are witnessing tangible results, said the company CEO

May 10 2023
HPL Electric and Power Ltd (HPL) won smart meter orders worth Rs 204 crore from customers with a pan-India presence, the company said in a BSE filing. 
HPL currently has an order book of over Rs 1,500 crore.

"We are delighted with our ongoing success, driven by the strong demand for smart meters and our commitment to technological excellence," said Gautam Seth, Joint Managing Director of HPL Electric and Power Ltd. 
"The implementation of government schemes has significantly helped the industry, and we are witnessing tangible results. Our robust pipeline of pending orders, combined with our R&D and process automation initiatives, positions us strongly for sustained growth and continued market leadership", he added.

