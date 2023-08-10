Home / Companies / News / Satellite TV firm Tata Play reports Rs 105 cr loss in FY23, plans IPO

Satellite TV firm Tata Play reports Rs 105 cr loss in FY23, plans IPO

Investor sentiment for offering may dampen due to company's performance, says one banker

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tata Play made a loss of Rs 105 crore in Financial Year 2022-23 (FY23) on a revenue of Rs 4,499 crore, said the satellite TV broadcaster as it plans an initial public offering (IPO).

Tata Sons, which owns a 62 per cent stake in the company, is in talks with Temasek to buy out the Singapore fund’s 20 per cent stake in the broadcaster. A decision is expected soon.

Tata Play in FY22 had reported a revenue of Rs 4,741 crore and a profit of Rs 68.60 crore. "Tata Play was planning to launch an initial public offer of shares in the festival season to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore and with the company reporting losses, the investors' sentiment may dampen," said a banker.

Tata Play is a leader in the direct to home (DTH) industry, in terms of revenue and subscribers market share. It strengthened its market position in Financial Year 2020, resulting in a sharp addition of subscribers.

Tata Play had a subscriber market share of 32.7 per cent as on December 2022 and it was followed by Airtel DTH at 26.3 per cent, according data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Tata Play’s listing will be a valuation catalyst for Airtel DTH which has 8 per cent higher Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), bankers have said.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Tata Tech IPO: After 2 decades a Tata group firm will test public markets

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Hindalco, Texmaco to manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

Shareholder bonhomie at Naik's last AGM as an era draws to a close

Digital financial platform Tide unveils invoicing solutions to serve SMEs

Topics :IPOTataSatelliteTelevisionMarkets

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story