Sri Lankan beverages company Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt Ltd, promoted by Muttiah Muralitharan , will set up a full-fledged plant in Mummigatti off Dharwad in Karnataka, Deccan Herald (DH) reported on Thursday.

The company had earlier sent a proposal to the state government for setting up an "aluminium cans and beverages filling plant" in the area. It had asked for 26 acres of land with an investment of Rs 440 crore. It is expected to generate jobs for 500 people.

The Sri Lankan company currently manufactures eight different sizes of slim, sleek and standard cans with a range of customer labels. It is setting up a plant in India owing to huge demand from this region.

Ceylon Beverages was established in 2020 and partners with several companies making mineral water, energy drinks, soft drinks and flavoured milk in cans. It has an hourly output of over 48,000 cans and 34,000 bottles. The company's plant is equipped to fill 300 million cans per year.





The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), according to DH, has allotted 16.70 acres of land at plot no 157, 2.64 acres on plot no 156 and 6.15 acres on plot no 158. Clearance has also been accorded for providing 3,000 kVA power by Hescom and 20 lakh litres of water per day.

Muralitharan had visited the industrial area twice earlier. He is also expected to visit again to initiate the process of construction of the plant.