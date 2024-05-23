NCLT asks IIHL to seek regulatory clearances for RCap acquisition

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday ordered that Indusind International Holdings, a Mauritius-based firm, should continue to seek the remaining regulatory approvals/compliances and directed lenders that no coercive action can be taken against the Hinduja company. The NCLT further said no encashment of any bank guarantee of Rs 483 crore submitted by Indusind International Holdings Limited (IIHL), as demanded by some of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) members. IIHL is the highest bidder of Reliance Capital.

The order was in response to IIHL’s application before the NCLT seeking an extension of the May 27 deadline on account of several pending regulatory approvals and compliances. The CoC and the Administrator of Reliance Capital had opposed this request for an extension.

The NCLT asked the respondents to file their responses by June 3, and the matter will be heard on June 6.

Indusind International Holding and other Hinduja group entities had earlier indicated that they would make payments worth Rs 9,661 crore for the acquisition of bankrupt Reliance Capital only after getting all the legal and regulatory clearances, including from the Supreme Court, thus delaying the closure of the transaction.

A source close to the development said that as per the NCLT order dated February 27, the payment for the acquisition was to be made within 90 days from the approval of the resolution plan by the NCLT and after receiving all legal and regulatory clearances.

As the matter is still pending in the Supreme Court following a petition filed by the Torrent group, which has opposed the second round of auction for Reliance Capital, the payment may not be made by May 27, i.e., within three months of the NCLT order. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the Torrent petition in June, but no date has been fixed yet.