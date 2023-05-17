Home / Companies / News / Suzlon bags 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy for 33 generators

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon has bagged a 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Suzlon bags 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy for 33 generators

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon has bagged a 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy.

"Suzlon Group has received an order from Vibrant Energy for 33 wind turbine generators featuring its new 3 MW (each) series with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular tower for a 99 MW wind power project which is expected to be commissioned by FY25," the statement added.

The company, however, did not disclose the value of the order.

"We are delighted to announce our first order with Vibrant Energy which is a highly respected corporate renewable energy solutions provider. I look forward to a long partnership with Vibrant Energy in the coming years towards building a sustainable India," J P Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 307 thousand households and curb 2.92 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, a company statement said.

"We are happy to partner with Suzlon Energy for our project which will provide round-the-clock renewable energy to our corporate customers. This is the first time that we are partnering with Suzlon and we look forward to partnering on many more such opportunities," Srinivasan Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Vibrant Energy said.

This is the third order of the new Suzlon 3 MW series in less than a month.

This order of the larger wind turbine model from the new 3 MW series - the S144-140m is part of the agreement, wherein Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply), provide erection and commissioning services as well as comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning. 

Topics :Suzlon GroupWind energy

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

