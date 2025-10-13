NDR InvIT Trust acquires MLG Warehousing at ₹143.9 crore valuation

NSE-listed NDR InvIT Trust on Monday announced the acquisition of MLG Warehousing and Industrial Park in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, valued at Rs 143.9 crore.
The Grade-A warehousing asset spans approximately 4.63 lakh sq ft of leasable area and is built on around 21 acres of land, and marks its strategic entry into Lucknow's logistics market, NDR InvIT said.
The warehouse is currently 98 per cent occupied and leased to leading clients across FMCD, third-party logistics, retail, and paint sectors, the platform said.
Located in Lucknow, along the NH 30 (Lucknow-Raebareli Road) corridor, the warehouse has seamless connectivity, while its location on the southern periphery of the city ensures efficient access to key consumption and industrial hubs across neighbouring districts, it added.
The acquisition is aligned with NDR InvIT's strategy of expanding its pan-India logistics portfolio through the acquisition of high-quality, income-generating assets in key consumption markets, the company said.
With this addition, NDR InvIT continues to strengthen its position as one of India's most diversified logistics infrastructure platforms, it noted.
NDR InvIT is an infrastructure investment trust managed by NDR InvIT Managers and sponsored by NDR Warehousing Private Limited.
"Lucknow serves as a key consumption and distribution hub for North India, and this investment reinforces our commitment to expanding into high-growth markets," said N Amrutesh Reddy, Director at NDR InvIT.
He said the Trust is focused on enabling the next phase of India's logistics transformation by creating a network of future-ready, sustainable, and strategically located assets that power the country's supply chain ecosystem.
"This Grade-A facility exemplifies our focus on quality, with modern infrastructure, efficient layouts, and seamless multimodal connectivity designed to meet the needs of leading occupiers," said Hiten Shah, Regional Business Head for East at NDR Asset Management.
NDR InvIT Trust has assets under management (AUM) of 19.22 million sf.
The asset portfolio is diversified across over 67 warehouses and 37 Industrial parks, located in 15 cities, as per the platform.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app