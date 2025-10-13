Home / Companies / News / NDR InvIT Trust acquires MLG Warehousing at ₹143.9 crore valuation

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:45 PM IST
NSE-listed NDR InvIT Trust on Monday announced the acquisition of MLG Warehousing and Industrial Park in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, valued at Rs 143.9 crore.

The Grade-A warehousing asset spans approximately 4.63 lakh sq ft of leasable area and is built on around 21 acres of land, and marks its strategic entry into Lucknow's logistics market, NDR InvIT said.

The warehouse is currently 98 per cent occupied and leased to leading clients across FMCD, third-party logistics, retail, and paint sectors, the platform said.

Located in Lucknow, along the NH 30 (Lucknow-Raebareli Road) corridor, the warehouse has seamless connectivity, while its location on the southern periphery of the city ensures efficient access to key consumption and industrial hubs across neighbouring districts, it added.

The acquisition is aligned with NDR InvIT's strategy of expanding its pan-India logistics portfolio through the acquisition of high-quality, income-generating assets in key consumption markets, the company said.

With this addition, NDR InvIT continues to strengthen its position as one of India's most diversified logistics infrastructure platforms, it noted.

NDR InvIT is an infrastructure investment trust managed by NDR InvIT Managers and sponsored by NDR Warehousing Private Limited.

"Lucknow serves as a key consumption and distribution hub for North India, and this investment reinforces our commitment to expanding into high-growth markets," said N Amrutesh Reddy, Director at NDR InvIT.

He said the Trust is focused on enabling the next phase of India's logistics transformation by creating a network of future-ready, sustainable, and strategically located assets that power the country's supply chain ecosystem.

"This Grade-A facility exemplifies our focus on quality, with modern infrastructure, efficient layouts, and seamless multimodal connectivity designed to meet the needs of leading occupiers," said Hiten Shah, Regional Business Head for East at NDR Asset Management.

NDR InvIT Trust has assets under management (AUM) of 19.22 million sf.

The asset portfolio is diversified across over 67 warehouses and 37 Industrial parks, located in 15 cities, as per the platform.

Topics :InvITsInvITWarehousing sector

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

