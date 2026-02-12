NDR InvIT Trust acquires warehousing asset in Hosur for Rs 285 crore

NDR InvIT Trust, a Mumbai-based infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), has acquired a grade-A, fully operational warehousing asset for Rs 285 crore in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur. The transaction will be executed through a mix of cash consideration and unit swap, the InvIT said in a statement on Thursday.

The asset comprises 1.78 million square feet (msf) of leasable area, including 0.88 msf of developed open yard, and is 100 per cent occupied with a long weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 23.95 years. Post-acquisition, the InvIT’s operating area will expand to 21.46 msf, with gross asset value (GAV) increasing by Rs 294 crore.

Strategically located in Hosur, one of South India’s fastest-growing electric vehicle and automotive manufacturing hubs with strong connectivity to Bengaluru, the acquisition marks NDR InvIT’s entry into its 17th city, the InvIT said. “The Hosur acquisition marks a strategic expansion into one of India’s most dynamic manufacturing corridors. With 100 per cent occupancy, long-term leases and high-quality tenants, the asset enhances income stability while expanding our footprint into a high-growth EV and automotive hub,” said N Amrutesh Reddy, director, NDR InvIT. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), NDR InvIT reported revenue from operations of Rs 105.89 crore and a profit before tax of Rs 42.26 crore. The InvIT has proposed a distribution of Rs 74.3 crore for Q3 FY26.