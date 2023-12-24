Nearly 75,000 sellers on Meesho record double digit growth in sales

Around 75,000 sellers achieved double-digit growth while over 20,000 sellers witnessed a 10-times jump in their business on Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho, the company said on Sunday.

Meesho is the first unicorn e-commerce firm to have reported profit this year and it claims to have maintained the profitability since it first reported the performance in July.

The company claimed that nearly 10,000 Meesho sellers crossed the Rs 1 crore sales mark and 130,000 registered sales of over Rs 1 lakh during 2023. Around "60 per cent of these sellers come from small towns like Avinashi, Bharuch, Fiazabad and Silchar", Meesho said.

Meesho said that it added around 7 lakh new sellers this year taking the total number to 15 lakh this year.

The company recorded transactions for 14 crore customers and claimed that nearly 80 per cent of the orders came from tier 2 and smaller markets.

Meesho said that it recorded a unique pattern of customers placing maximum orders on Sunday.

"Indian shoppers have consistently crowned Sundays as the ultimate shopping day for two consecutive years, beginning with an early bird rush at 7 AM and culminating in the wee hours at 3 AM," the statement said.

Even a customer from Surat placed over 20,000 orders for artificial jewellery, the highest on an individual basis, and continues to shop on the platform.

"More than 67 lakh customers turned to Meesho to shop for hair fall control remedies. As awareness around self-care deepens, there is a discernible shift in consumer habits, with Beauty & Personal Care witnessing a 40 per cent surge in growth," the statement said.