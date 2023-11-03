NeST Group's SFO Technologies expected to go public in next 2 yrs: Official

Kochi-based SFO Technologies, the flagship company of the NeST Group, is all set to go public in the next two years' time, the company said on Friday.

SFO Technologies, which is one among the largest exporters of electronics hardware in the country, is planning to take the IPO route for major expansion projects, it said.

Chairman and Managing Director of NeST N Jehangir said the group has busted the myth that Kerala is not industry friendly.

"NeST group, over years, has broken the myth that the state is not industry friendly," he said, adding that in the past 30 years they have not faced any labour issues.

In a release issued by the NeST, Jehangir said they employ 35-40 per cent women staff in their plants and development centres in Kerala to encourage women empowerment and gender equality.

"Women excel in every facet of operations and management, including mission critical assignments. With over 60-plus Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) customers and exporting to 56 countries, NeST has succeeded in establishing a 'Kerala Brand' among the leading OEMs across the world," Jehangir said.

SFO Technologies, which had clocked Rs 2,500 crore in turnover in the last financial year, is on a growth trajectory of 12 per cent year-on-year. The release said the company has set aside around Rs 800 crore during the next three years towards major expansion plans.

The group provides original design and manufacturing services ranging from R&D to hardware and software engineering and manufacturing including sheet metal fabrication, plastic injection moulding, cable and wire-harness, relays, transformers, fibre optics, PCB assemblies, high level assemblies and test equipment and fixtures.