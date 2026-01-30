Groww, Edelweiss among bidders for Prudential's India asset management arm

By Ranjani Raghavan and Anto Antony

Prudential Financial Inc.’s India asset manager has received offers from at least two local bidders, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

State Street Investment Management-backed Groww Asset Management Ltd. and Edelweiss Asset Management have placed bids for PGIM India Asset Management Pvt Ltd., the people said, asking to remain anonymous as the information is private.

PGIM Inc. is looking to sell its loss-making India asset management unit after seeing little meaningful expansion since it acquired the business from Deutsche Bank AG a decade ago. Negotiations are ongoing and a deal hasn’t been finalized, the people said.