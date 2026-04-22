Margin concerns and high valuations may cap gains for Nestle India

Nestlé India posted positive Q4FY26 results with revenue growth acceleration to early 20s in Q4, driven by volume growth and premiumisation. Segments like confectionery, beverages and pet care reported double-digit growth. Margins expanded too. But raw material inflation could lead to margin pressure in Q1FY27.

Domestic revenues saw a pick-up in growth to 23 per cent from 18.3 per cent in Q3. Growth was driven by volumes, which may have been enabled by the GST rate cut, capacity expansion and reach through channels like ecommerce, organised trade and out-of-home advertisements. Confectionery, pet care and powdered and liquid beverages delivered double-digit growth, prepared dishes and cooking aids witnessed strong volume growth, while milk products and nutrition saw steady performance. Exports saw a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, but other operating income saw a 57 per cent decline. Exports reached 28 nations, including new markets such as Maldives and Papua New Guinea.