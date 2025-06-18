Home / Companies / News / Nestle to name ex-Zara chief Pablo Isla as next chairman in April 2026

Nestle to name ex-Zara chief Pablo Isla as next chairman in April 2026

Bulcke, a 70-year-old Belgian and Swiss national who has been chairman of the board since April 2017, joined Nestle in 1979 and served as the company's CEO from 2008 to 2016

Nestle India, Nestle
Isla, a Spaniard who was CEO of Zara owner Inditex from 2005 to 2011 and chairman and CEO of Inditex from 2011 to 2022, joined Nestle's board of directors in 2018.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Swiss food giant Nestle said on Wednesday it would propose vice chairman Pablo Isla to be its next chairman as it announced that current chair and company veteran Paul Bulcke will step down in April 2026. 
Bulcke, a 70-year-old Belgian and Swiss national who has been chairman of the board since April 2017, joined Nestle in 1979 and served as the company's CEO from 2008 to 2016. 
Isla, a Spaniard who was CEO of Zara owner Inditex from 2005 to 2011 and chairman and CEO of Inditex from 2011 to 2022, joined Nestle's board of directors in 2018.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata to create a new trust to help Air India crash victims: Chandrasekaran

Vodafone Idea partners AST Spacemobile to offer satellite phone services

Tata Elxsi, Infineon partner to develop application-ready EV solutions

Tata Consumer sees major shift in consumers becoming more health conscious

Annual tech spend of utilities sector to reach ₹32,500 cr by 2027

Topics :nestleNestle IndiaZara

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story