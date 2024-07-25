New skilling scheme is laudable but needs clarity, say India Inc leaders

The new internship scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget is expected to help Indian companies address the skilling gap faced by the industry. However, India Inc leaders are seeking clarity on how the scheme will be implemented and rolled out across the country.

“The industry is poised to benefit greatly from the internship scheme announced in the Union Budget, as such an initiative has the potential to significantly bridge the skilling gap, particularly in sectors that demand specialised skills,” said President of Assocham and KKR & Co’s former India CEO, Sanjay Nayar. “All stakeholders will be keen to be a part of the consultation process for finalising a framework for the internship scheme. While the Budget proposals provide for companies being allowed to use 10 per cent of the CSR fund of companies for the internship cost, raising the CSR fund limit may even improve the industry response,” Nayar said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Officials of construction and engineering major, L&T, which has in the past complained about skilled labour shortage, said if India needs to grow, one of its positives has to be its population. “We need to invest in health and education for all, the tax collected should be used for this purpose. It is a positive that the government is talking about labour, and it has to be a long-term plan. If the government invests in health and education, the industry will take care of the skilling part,” R Shankar Raman, CFO and whole-time director of L&T, said.

Kamal Karanth, CEO and founder, Xpheno, a specialised staffing firm, said the paid internship scheme is a good start and a welcome initiative for the government and private sector to have their skin in the game to fix the fresher employment challenge. “We see this as the first formal step to bring into focus the mammoth scale of the fresher and entry-level employment issue we are dealing with,” he said. Karanth stated that the total annual output of undergraduate and postgraduate talent across all streams of education in the country is between 9.4 and 9.6 million. "With 20-23 per cent of this output pursuing higher education, we see 7.2 to 7.5 million entry-level talents entering the job market each year. Even in the most buoyant years, the high-potential tech sector absorbed only 600,000 freshers. Therefore, creating 7 to 8 million jobs annually is a massive challenge for all sectors and enterprises, with market variables high enough to question its feasibility," he said.



A senior executive of an IT firm pointed out that implementation of the voluntary skilling scheme is going to be a problem. “This will certainly not lead to the making of a productive workforce. The other problem is overheads. For every person that comes on board they have to be given computers, salary and proper office space, etc. If the government is allowing the companies to use the CSR funds then many would just do lip service to this service. You may hire some people and keep them in a remote or small office,” said he, asking not to be quoted.



Besides, the IT industry always hires freshers in large numbers, but under this programme what will be of concern is the quality of students. The current batch of students that get hired by the IT industry is not of great quality, imagine what will happen if they have to take interns from smaller colleges and towns. But then there are companies which are already hiring from smaller cities too.

A senior official at one of the industry bodies told Business Standard that in the pre-budget meetings, they had acknowledged there was an "employment paradox" in India. "Companies are saying there are not enough people and people are saying there are not enough jobs," he said. "The only way to bridge this gap is to involve the industry and tell them to train people in the skills they want."



Aditya Ghosh, Chairman, CII National Committee on Skills, said the scheme will enable industry to get fresh talent that can easily transition into full-time employees upon completion of the internship. "By allowing employers to offset the cost of training through CSR funds, it would enable scaling up of the program,” said he.

Ramesh Alluri Reddy, Chief Executive Officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said the 2024-2025 budget’s emphasis on skill development and job creation is a commendable initiative, presenting a potential accelerator for youth employment in India. “The Economic Survey presented a day before the budget, put in the spotlight the reality of our youth employability - only 1 out of 2 Indian graduates are deemed employable."



While at the outset the intent seems right, the scheme requires clarity on various fronts. The lack of detailed provisions on qualification standards and procedural guidelines could severely impede the scheme's rollout and compliance. For instance, the definition of a "premier institution" remains nebulous. This vagueness could lead to disparate interpretations and implementations. Additionally, the age bracket of 21-24 years lacks specificity regarding employment status and economic conditions, leaving uncertainty about the true target demographic, said he.

Besides, Reddy said the scheme does not clarify whether it is aimed at employed, unemployed, or marginally employed individuals, nor does it address how economic status influences eligibility. Moreover, it is not clear how this scheme will coexist with existing apprenticeship programs like the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).