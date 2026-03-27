NFRA flags audit independence concerns in Deloitte, Walker Chandiok

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) — in its latest inspection report of Deloitte Haskins & Sells — has flagged the need to prohibit non-audit services (NAS) by non-India network firms to Indian client group entities.

NFRA’s inspection has found audit firm Walter Chandiok & Co non-compliant with the independence requirement since it did accept being part of the Grant Thornton network.

The NFRA’s report, released on Friday, said the NAS policy framework during FY24 was applicable only to Deloitte India entities.

Deloitte Haskins & Sells, in its response, has asked NFRA to provide mandatory guidance on management services not allowed under Section 144 of the Companies Act.

The audit firm stated that the recent Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) international networking guidelines mention that the applicability of Section 144 is only on domestic networks.

“NFRA is suggesting it should apply to other international independent firms in the global network,” the audit firm said.

The authority also advised Deloitte to ensure separation between the management representation letter for standalone financial statement and the auditor’s conclusions to maintain auditor independence and objectivity.