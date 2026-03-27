NFRA flags audit independence concerns in Deloitte, Walker Chandiok

The audit firm stated that the recent Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) international networking guidelines mention that the applicability of Section 144 is only on domestic networks.
“NFRA is suggesting it should apply to other international independent firms in the global network,” the audit firm said.
The authority also advised Deloitte to ensure separation between the management representation letter for standalone financial statement and the auditor’s conclusions to maintain auditor independence and objectivity.
In its inspection report for Walker Chandiok, NFRA said, “There is a need for systemic improvement to ensure independence declaration by every team member and its documentation in the audit tool, before signing off the engagement.”