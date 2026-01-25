Nhai plans to reduce its debt to below ₹2 trillion by March 2026

State-owned NHAI is planning to reduce its debt to below Rs 2 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March, a senior government official said on Sunday.

NHAI's debt liability had peaked at Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2021-22. As of December 31, 2025, the debt stands at Rs 2,35,947 crore.

"In line with the government policy, NHAI has not borrowed since 2023 and since then the debt liability was reduced by around 32 per cent," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Further, to reduce its overall debt, he said NHAI has prepaid liabilities of Rs 86,000 crore of which Rs 50,000 crore was NSSF loan.