Nhai plans to reduce its debt to below ₹2 trillion by March 2026

NHAI's debt liability had peaked at ₹3.5 trillion in 2021-22. As of December 31, 2025, the debt stands at ₹2,35,947 crore

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)
NHAI's debt liability had peaked at Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2021-22. As of December 31, 2025, the debt stands at Rs 2,35,947 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
State-owned NHAI is planning to reduce its debt to below Rs 2 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March, a senior government official said on Sunday.

NHAI's debt liability had peaked at Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2021-22. As of December 31, 2025, the debt stands at Rs 2,35,947 crore.

"In line with the government policy, NHAI has not borrowed since 2023 and since then the debt liability was reduced by around 32 per cent," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Further, to reduce its overall debt, he said NHAI has prepaid liabilities of Rs 86,000 crore of which Rs 50,000 crore was NSSF loan.

"No specific target for the current year was fixed but the debt liability is planned to be brought down below Rs 2,00,000 crore," the official said.

Retiring this debt ahead of schedule has resulted in a steep decrease of NHAI debt.

Due to proactive negotiation with banks, NHAI was able to reduce its interest burden by refixing interest rates lower by about 80 basis points during the last two years which resulted in savings above Rs 3,500 crore.

Topics :NHAICompany NewsDebtMinistry of Road Transport and Highways

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

