RBI approves Gupta's appointment as interim Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Dipak Gupta as interim managing director and chief executive officer for two months, starting from 2 September.

"...the Reserve Bank of India has, vide its letter dated 7 September 2023, approved the appointment of Dipak Gupta as the interim Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited for a period of two months, with effect from 2 September 2023," the private sector lender said in communication to the exchanges.

On 2 September, the lender said Gupta has been appointed as interim managing director and chief executive officer after Uday Kotak stepped down, four months before his current term.

Dipak Gupta, the joint managing director of the bank, will carry out the duties of the managing director and chief executive officer until 31 December 2023, as an interim arrangement, the bank had said while adding the appointment of Gupta is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the members of the bank.

Kotak is the founder and promoter of the bank and has been the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (earlier known as Kotak Mahindra Finance Limited) since 1 August 2002.

(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)