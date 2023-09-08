Home / Companies / News / RBI approves Gupta's appointment as interim Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO

RBI approves Gupta's appointment as interim Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO

On 2 September, the lender said Gupta has been appointed as interim managing director and chief executive officer after Uday Kotak stepped down, four months before his current term

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Dipak Gupta as interim managing director and chief executive officer for two months, starting from 2 September.

"...the Reserve Bank of India has, vide its letter dated 7 September 2023, approved the appointment of Dipak Gupta as the interim Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited for a period of two months, with effect from 2 September 2023," the private sector lender said in communication to the exchanges.

On 2 September, the lender said Gupta has been appointed as interim managing director and chief executive officer after Uday Kotak stepped down, four months before his current term.

Dipak Gupta, the joint managing director of the bank, will carry out the duties of the managing director and chief executive officer until 31 December 2023, as an interim arrangement, the bank had said while adding the appointment of Gupta is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the members of the bank.

Kotak is the founder and promoter of the bank and has been the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (earlier known as Kotak Mahindra Finance Limited) since 1 August 2002.


(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)

Also Read

Uday Kotak resigns as MD, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective September 1

Full text of Uday Kotak's resignation letter as he steps down as MD & CEO

Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1

Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Panasonic will invest another Rs 300 crore in Andhra facility by 2026

Piramal Pharma is aiming to achieve zero waste to landfill by FY25

REC gets shareholders' nod to hike overall borrowing limit to Rs 6 trn

Jio Platform's to create AI compute infra in collaboration with Nvidia

India could be the largest AI exporter in the world, says Nvidia CEO

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaKotak Mahindra BankCEOs

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story