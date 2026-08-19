CtrlS raises ₹250 cr from entrepenuers Nikhil Kamath, Sreeram Reddy Vanga

Investor and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has invested ₹200 crore in CtrlS, one of India’s largest hyperscale data centre operators, alongside a ₹50 crore investment by entrepreneur Sreeram Reddy Vanga.

The capital will support CtrlS’s infrastructure expansion and capacity build-out to meet growing enterprise and hyperscaler demand across India, particularly as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and digital workloads accelerate.

Founded by Sridhar Pinnapureddy, CtrlS has emerged as a key player in India’s data centre industry, building and operating some of the country’s advanced hyperscale facilities. The company operates 19 data centres across nine key markets in India, with over 370 MW of capacity and 4.4 GW of projects at various stages of execution.

“We are delighted to welcome Nikhil Kamath and Sreeram Reddy Vanga as investors in CtrlS. Over the years, we have built CtrlS with a long-term vision of where India’s digital economy is headed and the digital infrastructure it will require. What excites me about this partnership is the alignment in that long-term vision. It gives us the ability to think bigger, move faster, and continue building datacenter platforms that will support India’s next phase of growth,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and chief executive officer, CtrlS Datacenters. Over the years, the company has established itself as a partner to enterprises, cloud providers, financial institutions and government organisations, underpinned by uptime standards, operational capabilities and a focus on security and sustainability.