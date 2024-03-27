Nissan Motor, Renault SA line up four new SUVs for Indian market

A year after Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA announced their Rs 5,300 crore investment plans in India, the companies have revealed their future portfolio expansion by announcing four new sports utility vehicles (SUVs), which are expected to hit the market starting from 2025.

The Japanese major, Nissan Motor, told the media on Wednesday that it will continue to invest in the electric vehicle company Ampere, though Renault shelved the plans to list Ampere.

Makoto Uchida, president and chief executive officer, said on Wednesday that both the companies will unveil a five-seater and a seven-seater SUV each. All these models will be manufactured in India.

It was in February 2023 that the companies revamped their global alliance and lined up plans to invest Rs 5,300 crore in India to launch six models, including two electric vehicles (EVs). The companies had announced a new long-term plan for India that will increase production, scale up research and development, and shift to carbon-neutral manufacturing. The Renault-Nissan alliance will use their base in Chennai to make the six vehicles for domestic and international customers. The Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd reportedly produces 2.7 million cars per year. The Chennai plant produces around 480 cars per day.

Uchida, along with Renault Group chief executive officer Luca de Meo, said that India will continue to play a crucial role in the alliance and the partners have so far invested 1.8 billion dollars in the country. He said, "India is at the heart of the alliance," and Tamil Nadu is chosen for its dynamism and the potential it offers.

Through these SUVs, the companies will be competing against the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

The new models will signal a significant increase in exports from India, boosting the Chennai plant’s utilisation to 80 per cent from 49 per cent. As per a global roadmap, Nissan is planning to launch 30 new models over the next three years, out of which 16 will be electric vehicles and 14 ICE (internal combustion engine).

Renault had reached a peak by producing one million vehicles in India last year and has set a target of two million by 2030, which will be driven by new launches and a planned electric vehicle foray. Renault India is working on a slew of new models, including two ICE products and an A segment (small car) electric vehicle (EV). The new cars will start rolling out in 2025.

Renault India sells three cars, Kwid, Kiger and Triber, in the country and exports to 14 countries and regions that include South Africa, SAARC, and Asia Pacific. Most of its export business comes from South Africa. According to a media report, Renault is planning to sell a stake of about 2.5 per cent in Nissan shares to the Japanese carmaker in a deal that could result in generating up to 362 million euros.