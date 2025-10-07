Home / Companies / News / AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval to market cancer drug in India

AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval to market cancer drug in India

The company has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import, market, and distribute Trastuzumab Deruxtecan

pharma, drugs, medicine
This marks the first and only antibody drug conjugate in India with a tumour-agnostic indication.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AstraZeneca Pharma on Tuesday said it has received approval from the national drug regulator to market a cancer treatment drug in the country.

The company has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import, market, and distribute Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for an additional indication in India, the drug firm said in a statement.

With this approval, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan is now indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive solid tumours, who have received prior systemic therapy and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options, it added.

This marks the first and only antibody drug conjugate in India with a tumour-agnostic indication, representing a significant advancement in precision oncology, the company said.

"This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to patient-centricity, scientific excellence, and equitable access to breakthrough therapies. By bringing Trastuzumab Deruxtecan to patients in India with HER2-positive solid tumours, we take a significant step forward in addressing unmet medical needs and transforming cancer care," AstraZeneca Pharma India Country President & MD Praveen Rao Akkinepally said.

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan is already approved in India for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer (HER2-positive, HER2-low, and HER2-ultralow) and locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer.

The tumour-agnostic approval further broadens its potential to benefit patients across a range of advanced HER2-positive cancers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

M&M cuts Bolero prices below ₹10 lakh, ramps up production capacity

PhysicsWallah expands to 4.46 mn paid users in FY25, up 153% from FY23

Zoho forays into hardware; to launch PoS, QR devices and sound boxes

Mercedes clocks best ever Navaratri with retail sales of 2,500 cars

LTIMindtree wins its largest-ever deal; sources peg size at $580 million

Topics :cancer drugscancer drugAstraZeneca

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story