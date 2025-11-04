Home / Companies / News / Niva Bupa sees 50-60 bps hit on combined ratio after GST, ITC change

Niva Bupa expects a modest 50-60 basis point hit from GST-related ITC loss but aims to offset it through higher policy sales, revised distributor commissions, and cost efficiencies

Vishwanath Mahendra, chief financial officer (CFO), Niva Bupa
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
The standalone health insurer Niva Bupa Health Insurance expects a 50–60 basis point (bps) impact on its combined ratio due to the removal of input tax credit (ITC) after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate revisions, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Vishwanath Mahendra said. However, changes in distributor commissions, higher business volumes, and reduced GST on medicines are expected to help mitigate the impact.
 
How is Niva Bupa managing the ITC impact from GST changes?
 
The company’s combined ratio as per the IFRS accounting method was 103 per cent at the end of H1FY26 and is expected to improve further in H2FY26.
 
In early September, the GST Council announced a complete tax exemption on all individual life and health insurance policies. Their reinsurance has also been exempted to boost penetration, effective September 22, 2025. The insurer has already revised distributor commissions to absorb the impact.
 
“Input tax credit impact is due to commission brokerage for ITC, and second is our overhead. For all commission brokerage, we have decided from 1 October onwards that it will be inclusive of GST. In case of our overheads, we are taking many initiatives — looking at vendors, renegotiating wherever possible, reducing or changing contracts, etc. Because of higher volume, there will be economies of scale which will kick in, and the reduction in GST on medicines will also help us mitigate the impact,” Mahendra said.
 
How have GST reforms affected Niva Bupa’s premium growth?
 
The GST exemption has proved positive, with around 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in retail health insurance premiums from fresh business and renewals in October 2025 compared with last year. For H1FY26 (April–September), premium growth was 28 per cent Y-o-Y. The insurer said policyholders are opting for higher sum insured after the reforms.
 
Retail health insurance accounted for 70 per cent of Niva Bupa’s business in H1FY26, while group insurance contributed 30 per cent. Premium growth, which remained muted during the April–September period due to revised accounting norms, is expected to pick up in the second half of the year.
 
What steps are being taken to address insurer–hospital disputes?
 
On the ongoing issue between hospitals and insurers, Mahendra said several initiatives are under way at the General Insurance Council level, including common empanelment and standardisation protocols to improve transparency for hospitals and insurance companies. Niva Bupa is also in discussions with several hospital chains.
 
“When a contract comes for renewal with the provider, we negotiate in the best interest of our policyholders because otherwise, we would be passing higher charges in the form of increased premiums. Our endeavour is to deliver the best value to our policyholders. So, in case there are any issues with hospital chains regarding cashless facilities, we ensure instant reimbursement after discharge,” he said.

Topics :input tax creditHealth Insuranceinsurance premiumITC

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

