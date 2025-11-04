Bharti Airtel to approach DoT on AGR in coming days: Gopal Vittal

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel will approach the government over its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues after the Supreme Court clarified that the government can reassess all AGR liabilities, Vice Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal said.

“We are pleased that this has been allowed for reconciliation by the Court. We are now going to be taking it one step at a time. So first we want to reach out to the government, and that is something that the company will do over the course of the coming days, then we’ll take it from there,” Vittal said during the earnings call for the quarter ended September 2025 on Tuesday.

Why is Airtel revisiting the AGR dues issue? India’s second-largest telecom operator had earlier sought a review of the AGR calculation, citing errors, but its petitions were rejected. “We’ve always said that the AGR judgment, which we sought reviews on around calculation errors, was something that, having lost, was a disappointment for us. So in that sense, we’re pleased that this has been allowed,” Vittal added. What did the Supreme Court say in its latest order? The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to take a call on the entire adjusted gross revenue dues of Vodafone Idea (Vi), not just the additional demand of ₹9,450 crore, of which ₹5,606 crore pertained to 2016–17. The apex court modified its October 27 order and permitted a comprehensive reassessment and reconciliation of Vi’s AGR dues up to FY2016–17.

Vodafone Idea’s total AGR liabilities were earlier pegged at ₹58,254 crore, a figure that has since risen to around ₹83,400 crore. What are Airtel’s pending AGR dues and position with the government? Bharti Airtel had previously requested the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to convert its AGR dues — nearly ₹40,000 crore — into equity, similar to the conversion approved for Vodafone Idea. Under that plan, the government took a 49 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea by converting ₹36,950 crore of AGR dues into equity as part of the telecom sector relief package announced in September 2021, which also provided a four-year moratorium on spectrum payments.