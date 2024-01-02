Home / Companies / News / NIVEA India appoints Geetika Mehta as its new managing director

NIVEA India appoints Geetika Mehta as its new managing director

Mehta's last stint was at Hershey India for 2.5 years as managing director, and prior to that, she was at the country's largest FMCG firm, Hindustan Unilever, for 18 years

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

NIVEA India has appointed Geetika Mehta as its new managing director, and she is among a few women who have been at the helm of fast-moving consumer goods companies.

Mehta’s last stint was at Hershey India for 2.5 years as managing director, and prior to that, she was at the country’s largest FMCG firm, Hindustan Unilever, for 18 years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“Geetika, with a distinguished career in the FMCG sector, has a proven track record of developing small businesses as well as managing large-scale corporations across markets including South Asia, Thailand, Brazil, and South Africa. Her extensive experience and strategic vision align seamlessly with NIVEA India’s objective of providing consumers with superior product quality in line with its care proposition,” Nivea India said in its release.

Prior to Mehta, Neil George was at the helm of Nivea India.

The release also said that Mehta has held key leadership positions, managing cross-functional teams and contributing significantly to the success and profitability of the brands she has been associated with.

“…As we navigate the ever-evolving skincare landscape, my focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and further solidifying NIVEA's position as the skincare brand of choice for millions of Indians,” Mehta was quoted as saying in the release.

Other women who hold leadership positions at FMCG companies include Prabha Narasimhan as MD and CEO of Colgate Palmolive (India), who joined the oral care major in 2022. MR Jyothy was also appointed as MD of Jyothy Labs in 2020.

At Parle Agro, the Chauhan sisters are at the helm of the company. Schauna Chauhan is currently the CEO, and Nadia Chauhan holds the position of Joint Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer.

Nisaba Godrej from the Godrej family currently holds the position of Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products.

Other Indian women who have held leadership positions include Prabha Parameswaran as MD in 2012-2014.

Vinita Bali also joined biscuit major Britannia Industries in 2006 and was with the company for nine years.

Sangeeta Pendurkar also held the post of MD at Kellogg India and quit in 2017.

Also Read

Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case

India's per capita FMCG consumption low compared to other economies: HUL MD

FMCG companies expand into adjacent categories that offer high growth

Nifty FMCG, Nifty Energy: Sell on rise amid likely correction ahead

Recovery signs in rural consumption, but stress remains: Kantar report

CCI clears Punjab State Power Corp's purchase of GVK Power project

Govt releases SOP for making changes to industrial entrepreneur memorandum

Hero MotoCorp sales increase by 5% YoY to 5.49 million units in 2023

Asian Paints receives three GST demand notices worth Rs 2.07 crore

BDR Pharmaceuticals launches prostate cancer drug in oral solution form

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nivea India Pvt LtdConsumer goods companiesFMCG firmsHershey India

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story