Govt releases SOP for making changes to industrial entrepreneur memorandum

Confirmation for receipt of such information by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is IEM Acknowledgement

The DPIIT in an office memorandum said that it was receiving several applications from companies requesting for amendments, cancellation and issuance of duplicate IEM
The commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday came out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for making changes or cancellation of IEM (Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum).

Industrial undertakings exempted from the requirements of licensing under The Industries (Development and Regulation) Act 1951 are required to file information relating to setting up of industries, which is known as IEM (Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum).

Confirmation for receipt of such information by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is IEM Acknowledgement.

The DPIIT in an office memorandum said that it was receiving several applications from companies requesting for amendments, cancellation and issuance of duplicate IEM.

"in this regard, the requests have been considered and it is decided that the... standard operating procedure will be adopted" for these purposes, the memorandum said.

For cancellation of IEM acknowledgements, it said that the concerned firm has to give a request letter on company's letter head signed by authorised officer giving specific reasons for cancellation, along with the copy of original IEM.

"Cancellation letter will be issued after approval of concerned AS (additional secretary)/JS (joint secretary)," it said.

A similar kind of exercise will have to be followed for making amendments and issuance of duplicate IEM.

Topics :Industrial Entrepreneurs’ MemorandumIndustrial policyEntrepreneurship

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

